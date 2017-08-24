Tottenham Hotspur drawn with Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund in UCL group stage

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur are to face Real Madrid nand Borussia Dortmund in the group stage of the Champions League, while Manchester United and Liverpool have favourable draws.
Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 18:05 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a tricky Champions League draw stage draw, as they will face defending champions Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and APOEL.

The Lilywhites, plucked out of the hat as third seeds, now face a daunting task reaching the knockout stages of UEFA's showpiece competition.

Another British side in Celtic also have their work cut out, being placed alongside Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Anderlecht in Group B.

The draw proved more favourable for Manchester United, meanwhile, with Benfica, Basel and CSKA Moscow their group-stage opponents, while Liverpool take on Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and Maribor after dodging the so-called group of death.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will not be all that pleased with his side's possible route through to the last 16, though, as the Premier League champions were paired with Atletico Madrid, Roma and Qarabag.

Elsewhere, Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli and Feyenoord are the sides standing between Manchester City and a place in the Champions League post-Christmas.

The other killer group throws together two heavyweight sides on the continent - Juventus and Barcelona battling it out with Olympiakos and Sporting Lisbon for the two qualification spots, having also faced off in the quarter-finals last term.

Champions League draw in full:

Group A: Benfica, Manchester United, Basel, CSKA Moscow
Group B: Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic
Group C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Qarabag
Group D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting
Group E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor
Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord
Group G: Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig
Group H: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, Apoel

Willian celebrates scoring the Blues' first during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
