Agent: 'Antonio Candreva unlikely to join Chelsea'

Antonio Candreva of Italy in action during the international friendly between Italy and Scotland on May 29, 2016 in Malta
Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva does not expect to join Chelsea this summer, according to agent Federico Pastorello.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 17:26 UK

Chelsea have seemingly been dealt a blow in their reported pursuit of Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva.

It has been claimed that head coach Antonio Conte is an admirer of Candreva, with the pair having worked together during Conte's time with the Italian national team, and the Blues are said to have made an approach for his signature.

However, while Chelsea are looking to step up their attempts to add new faces to their first-team squad, it appears that they are likely to miss out on Candreva.

Agent Federico Pastorello told Rai: "Candreva believes that he will stay. His desire is to continue at Inter and the club and Spalletti have said the same.

"So I believe this season he will remain at Inter, but in January Chelsea wanted him."

Candreva netted eight times in 46 appearances in all competitions during his first campaign with Inter.

