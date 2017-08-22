New Transfer Talk header

Report: Chelsea back in for Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio

Italy's midfielder Claudio Marchisio (L) celebrates with Italy's forward Graziano Pelle (R) after scoring a penalty during the friendly football match between Italy and Romania, on November 17, 2015
Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio reportedly wants to leave the club, leaving the door open for a reunion with Antonio Conte at Chelsea.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has reignited his interest in long-serving Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio, according to a report.

The Blues are understood to have failed with a £17m bid earlier this summer, forcing them to look elsewhere for an experienced midfield option.

Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that Marchisio has grown unhappy with life in Turin, however, and is open to departing if a fresh offer is made.

Conte, who won three-successive Serie A titles during his time in charge of Juve, is said to be weighing up another approach for the 31-year-old.

Marchisio has spent his entire career with the Bianconeri and has made almost 400 senior appearances, but he started just 15 league games last season as Juventus again finished top of the table.

