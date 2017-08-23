New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool consider move for Schalke defender Benedikt Howedes?

Schalke 04 defender Benedikt Howedes poses for his team photo on July 17, 2015
Liverpool reportedly consider an £18m move for Schalke 04 defender Benedikt Howedes.
Liverpool are reportedly considering making a late move for Schalke 04 defender Benedikt Howedes.

The Merseyside outfit have been frustrated in their attempts to strengthen the back line, mainly because of their pursuit of Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds were forced to publicly apologise to Southampton after being accused of tapping up, and despite the defender issuing a transfer request, his club are in no mood to sell.

According to German media outlet DW Sports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has now turned his attention to Howedes, who is already familiar with Reds centre-back Joel Matip having played alongside hm for seven years at Schalke.

The report claims that the Premier League club are prepared to spend £18m on nabbing the German's signature.

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric celebrates with Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic after scoring during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid in Lviv on November 25, 2015
Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric celebrates with Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic after scoring during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid in Lviv on November 25, 2015
Liverpool agree deal to sign Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid?
 Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on April 2, 2016
Liverpool 'to reject Barcelona's fresh £138m offer for Philippe Coutinho'
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Barcelona 'to launch £138m bid for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho'
 Chelsea's Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman runs with the ball diring the UEFA Champions League, group G, football match between Chelsea and Maccabi Tel Aviv at Stamford Bridge in London on September 16, 2015
Schalke 04 confirm renewed loan interest in Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman
 Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne scores the opening goal against Fiorentina during the Coppa Italia Cup final on May 3, 2014
Liverpool 'eye moves for Lorenzo Insigne, Max Meyer'
