Liverpool reportedly consider an £18m move for Schalke 04 defender Benedikt Howedes.

Liverpool are reportedly considering making a late move for Schalke 04 defender Benedikt Howedes.

The Merseyside outfit have been frustrated in their attempts to strengthen the back line, mainly because of their pursuit of Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds were forced to publicly apologise to Southampton after being accused of tapping up, and despite the defender issuing a transfer request, his club are in no mood to sell.

According to German media outlet DW Sports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has now turned his attention to Howedes, who is already familiar with Reds centre-back Joel Matip having played alongside hm for seven years at Schalke.

The report claims that the Premier League club are prepared to spend £18m on nabbing the German's signature.