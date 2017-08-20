Juventus are reportedly the latest club to have shown an interest in signing Virgil van Dijk, as Southampton face increased competition to keep their star defender.

Liverpool face competition from Italian giants Juventus to prise Virgil van Dijk away from Southampton, according to a report.

The 26-year-old recently handed in a transfer request at St Mary's Stadium after being denied a move to the Reds earlier in the summer transfer window.

After being accused of an illegal approach for Van Dijk in June, Liverpool have since remained quiet but they are widely considered to still be interested in signing the Dutchman

Italian outlet Gazette dello Sport claims that Juve also have their eyes on the former Celtic ace, however, as they are themselves in the market for a new centre-back.

Southampton remain adamant that Van Dijk will not be leaving the club in the next fortnight, with five years still left to run on his current deal.