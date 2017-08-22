New Transfer Talk header

Philippe Coutinho 'to hold talks with Liverpool as Barcelona move looks unlikely'

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring in his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho will reportedly hold clear-the-air talks with the club after accepting that he is unlikely to join Barcelona this summer.
Philippe Coutinho and his representatives are reportedly ready to accept that the playmaker will not be leaving Liverpool for Barcelona this summer.

The Calatan giants have been determined to sign the Brazilian, but Liverpool have held firm in their stance that the 25-year-old is not for sale.

The Reds reportedly rejected three bids, one of which is believed to have been in the region of £113m, and despite Coutinho submitting a transfer request via email, the club are likely to keep him.

According to The Independent, the former Inter Milan star and his camp are preparing for clear-the-air talks with Liverpool and intend to blame Barcelona for putting pressure on the player.

It is believed that Coutinho's representatives have claimed that it was the Spanish club's idea for the playmaker to email in a transfer request.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been without the Brazilian for the first three games of the season due to a back injury.

Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Tables
 