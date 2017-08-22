Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho will reportedly hold clear-the-air talks with the club after accepting that he is unlikely to join Barcelona this summer.

Philippe Coutinho and his representatives are reportedly ready to accept that the playmaker will not be leaving Liverpool for Barcelona this summer.

The Calatan giants have been determined to sign the Brazilian, but Liverpool have held firm in their stance that the 25-year-old is not for sale.

The Reds reportedly rejected three bids, one of which is believed to have been in the region of £113m, and despite Coutinho submitting a transfer request via email, the club are likely to keep him.

According to The Independent, the former Inter Milan star and his camp are preparing for clear-the-air talks with Liverpool and intend to blame Barcelona for putting pressure on the player.

It is believed that Coutinho's representatives have claimed that it was the Spanish club's idea for the playmaker to email in a transfer request.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been without the Brazilian for the first three games of the season due to a back injury.