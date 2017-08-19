Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that the ongoing speculation linking Philippe Coutinho with a move to Barcelona "is not too easy for anybody" to handle.

Jurgen Klopp has stressed that he expects Philippe Coutinho to remain a Liverpool player beyond the end of the summer transfer window, but admits that the situation 'is not easy to handle'.

The Brazil international was absent once again on Saturday afternoon as the Reds edged past Crystal Palace 1-0 at Anfield, having apparently picked up a minor back injury earlier this month.

Barcelona are understood to have made three separate bids for Coutinho, the latest of which surpassed the £100m mark, but Klopp has constantly insisted that he will not sell his prized asset.

Asked for a further comment on the 25-year-old following the win over Palace, Klopp told Sky Sports News: "At the moment, as you can imagine, it's not too easy for anybody, but we have to be concentrated on the job on the pitch, and I really think the boys did brilliant.

"The situation is like it is, and it has not changed, that's all I know. When there is no other decision possible - on the August 31 - then we have to think about everything new. I don't think that it makes sense to think too much ahead, what can happen and when."

Coutinho, whose most recent appearance for Liverpool came in the 3-0 friendly win over Hertha Berlin on July 29, scored 13 goals and set up a further seven in the Premier League last season.