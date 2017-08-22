Carlos Tevez, Dirk Kuyt and Gabriel Heinze are reportedly named by hackers 'Fancy Bears' as players who were allowed to use banned drugs during the 2010 World Cup.

The Russian group, who have previously exposed doping history of athletes, have leaked documents claiming that 25 players were given Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) for the tournament seven years ago.

Former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Tevez was allegedly one of them, as was ex-Liverpool player Kuyt and now-retired Argentina defender Heinze.

According to BBC Sport, it has also been claimed that four of 160 footballers that failed drugs tests in 2015 were registered by the UK Anti-Doping agency.

It is believed that cocaine was found in three of the players' systems, while the other tested positive for ecstasy.