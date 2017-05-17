Former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt announces retirement after 19-year career

Dirk Kuyt of Feyenoord runs with the ball during the pre season friendly match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Southampton FC at De Kuip on July 23, 2015
Former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt announces his retirement from football after guiding Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title.
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt has announced his retirement from football just a matter of days after winning the Eredivisie crown with Feyenoord.

In 19 years, the ex-Netherlands international played for Utrecht, Feyenoord, Liverpool and Fenerbahce, sealing seven trophies and earning 105 caps for his country.

Kuyt has signed off in style having scored a hat-trick on Sunday to help Feyernoord clinch their first top-flight title in 18 years.

A statement from the Dutchman read: "Throughout my career I have always followed my heart when taking decisions and that goes for this one too,' said Kuyt as he announced the decision.

"To me this feels like the right time to retire. I have had two fantastic years here since returning to Feyenoord, with this season's title as the absolute pinnacle. I had the dream of winning trophies and becoming a champion with Feyenoord. All my dreams have come true."

Kuyt will remain at Feyenoord with the hope of joining the club's technical management team.

Luis Suarez of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on November 23, 2013
Suarez once played with swollen ankle
