Wayne Rooney decided to poke fun at Manchester City fans after scoring his 200th Premier League goal on Monday evening.

The England international was an enemy of the blue half of Manchester for 13 years during his time at Manchester United, but he has failed to endear himself to them in an Everton shirt.

The 31-year-old returned to his boyhood club earlier this summer, and he has made an instant impact by scoring in both of the club's Premier League outings so far this season.

At the Etihad on Monday, Rooney became just the second footballer to score 200 top-flight goals, joining ex-Newcastle United star Alan Shearer.

The goal was netted at the Etihad Stadium against Pep Guardiola's City, who managed to pull a goal back to seal a 1-1 draw on home soil.

After the match, Rooney took to Twitter to rub salt into the wound, writing: "Always nice to see a few familiar faces."

Always nice to see a few familiar faces 😂👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/pr15fYfG7q — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 21, 2017

The forward won 12 trophies during his spell at United.