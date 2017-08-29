New Transfer Talk header

Andy Lonergan exits Wolverhampton Wanderers for Leeds United

Andy Lonergan of Bolton in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Bolton Wanderers at Craven Cottage on October 1, 2014
Goalkeeper Andy Lonergan seals a switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Championship rivals Leeds United.
Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Andy Lonergan has rejoined Leeds United on a two-year deal after his contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers was terminated by mutual consent.

The 33-year-old moved to Molineux last summer but made just 14 appearances in all competitions last term and has failed to impress new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Despite number one Carl Ikeme being out indefinitely with a leukaemia battle, Lonergan was fourth in the pecking order following the arrivals of John Ruddy and Will Norris and the emergence of youngster Harry Burgoyne.

At Elland Road, Lonergan will now compete with Felix Weildwald and Bailey Peacock-Farrell for a place in Thomas Christiansen's side.

The stopper began his career at Preston North End, moving to Leeds for the 2011-12 season and making 38 appearances in all competitions before departing for Bolton Wanderers.

