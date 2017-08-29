Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez is reportedly "desperate" to join Manchester City within the next few days.

The Chile international is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates and is no closer to signing a new one.

It is believed that City are prepared to negotiate a player-plus-cash deal, which could involve Raheem Sterling moving to North London.

Arsenal have so far been adamant that they will not sell Sanchez, but the latest reports suggest that the club would consider a sale if Sergio Aguero is included in the deal.

According to Sky Sports News, the Arsenal attacker is "desperate" to secure a move to the Etihad Stadium as he believes that he has a good chance of winning silverware as part of Pep Guardiola's team.

It is believed that City would prefer to make a straight cash arrangement with the Gunners, but including a player in the deal is more appealing to Arsenal.