Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez 'desperate for Manchester City move'

Alexis Sanchez sits dejected during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez is reportedly "desperate" to join Manchester City within the next few days.
Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez is reportedly keen to join Manchester City before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

The Chile international is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates and is no closer to signing a new one.

It is believed that City are prepared to negotiate a player-plus-cash deal, which could involve Raheem Sterling moving to North London.

Arsenal have so far been adamant that they will not sell Sanchez, but the latest reports suggest that the club would consider a sale if Sergio Aguero is included in the deal.

According to Sky Sports News, the Arsenal attacker is "desperate" to secure a move to the Etihad Stadium as he believes that he has a good chance of winning silverware as part of Pep Guardiola's team.

It is believed that City would prefer to make a straight cash arrangement with the Gunners, but including a player in the deal is more appealing to Arsenal.

Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Arsenal want Aguero in Sanchez deal?
