Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw could reportedly be handed a one-year extension to his contract at the club despite his lack of game time under manager Jose Mourinho.

The 22-year-old's time at Old Trafford has been dogged by injuries and poor form so far, with Mourinho publicly criticising the England international on a number of occasions last term.

Shaw has just 10 months remaining on his current deal, but he could be in line for a one-year extension to his £130,000-a-week contract as United look to protect their investment in the player.

The Red Devils paid £30m for the left-back in 2014, but he has started just 29 Premier League games for the club since his arrival.

Shaw is yet to make his first senior appearance of the current campaign, although he has stepped up his recovery from an ankle injury with two outings at Under-23 level.