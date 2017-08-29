New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Luke Shaw 'in line for new Manchester United deal'

Luke Shaw and Sergio Aguero in action in the match between Manchester United and Manchester City on October 26, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw could be in line for a one-year extension to his contract at the club, despite his struggles for form and fitness.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 15:34 UK

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw could reportedly be handed a one-year extension to his contract at the club despite his lack of game time under manager Jose Mourinho.

The 22-year-old's time at Old Trafford has been dogged by injuries and poor form so far, with Mourinho publicly criticising the England international on a number of occasions last term.

Shaw has just 10 months remaining on his current deal, but he could be in line for a one-year extension to his £130,000-a-week contract as United look to protect their investment in the player.

The Red Devils paid £30m for the left-back in 2014, but he has started just 29 Premier League games for the club since his arrival.

Shaw is yet to make his first senior appearance of the current campaign, although he has stepped up his recovery from an ankle injury with two outings at Under-23 level.

Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Paris Saint-Germain at the Arena Lviv, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, on September 30,
Read Next:
Aurier 'would still prefer Man Utd move'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Luke Shaw, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
Jose Mourinho confirms next Victor Lindelof start
 Roy Keane, manager of Sunderland looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers at The Stadium of Light on November 29, 2008 in Sunderland, England.
Roy Keane: 'Ryan Giggs would be worth £2bn in today's market'
 The Chelsea squad celebrate with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Nemanja Matic expecting six-team Premier League title race
Luke Shaw 'in line for new Man Utd deal'Aurier 'would still prefer Man Utd move'Croatia boss: 'Perisic happy at Inter'Barcelona 'want Rashford next summer'Jose Mourinho: 'My squad will be tested'
Zinedine Zidane: 'We rely on Gareth Bale'Jose Mourinho pays tribute to Phil JonesReport: United table £92m Bale bidLeicester City 'eye Chris Smalling'Coleman urges Bale to stay at Real Madrid
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
 