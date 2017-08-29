Serge Aurier would reportedly prefer a move to Manchester United, despite Paris Saint-Germain agreeing a deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

Recent reports have claimed that PSG have accepted a £23m bid from Spurs, who are keen to sign a replacement for Kyle Walker.

According to SFR Sport, despite a move to North London being in motion, Aurier harbours a desire to play for United, who were linked with the Ivorian earlier in the summer.

It is unclear whether Jose Mourinho has included the 24-year-old in his transfer wishlist with just two days to go before the window slams shut.

Aurier is currently waiting for a work permit to be approved.