Serge Aurier 'would still prefer Manchester United over Tottenham Hotspur'

Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Paris Saint-Germain at the Arena Lviv, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, on September 30,
Serge Aurier would reportedly prefer a move to Manchester United, despite Paris Saint-Germain agreeing a deal with Tottenham Hotspur.
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 12:20 UK

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier reportedly still favours a move to Manchester United, despite Tottenham Hotspur agreeing a fee with his club.

Recent reports have claimed that PSG have accepted a £23m bid from Spurs, who are keen to sign a replacement for Kyle Walker.

According to SFR Sport, despite a move to North London being in motion, Aurier harbours a desire to play for United, who were linked with the Ivorian earlier in the summer.

It is unclear whether Jose Mourinho has included the 24-year-old in his transfer wishlist with just two days to go before the window slams shut.

Aurier is currently waiting for a work permit to be approved.

