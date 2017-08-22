New Transfer Talk header

Tottenham Hotspur close to securing deal for PSG defender Serge Aurier?

Serge Aurier and Sergio Aguero in action during the Champions League quarter-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City on April 6, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly move closer to agreeing a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for defender Serge Aurier.
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 17:12 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly stepped up their efforts to secure the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier.

While Spurs have not been active in the transfer market this summer, head coach Mauricio Pochettino has stated that he wants to make four new signings before the end of the window and it appears that Aurier is very much on the Argentine's radar.

It has previously been claimed that Manchester United hold an interest in the right-back but according to L'Equipe, Spurs are close to agreeing a deal for the Ivorian's signature for a fee in the region of £23m.

Pochettino has both Kieran Tripper and Kyle Walker-Peters at his disposal, but the signs are that the Spurs boss wants to add experience to his backline.

Aurier has netted a total of five goals in 75 appearances for PSG, while the 24-year-old is also capable of filling in at centre-back when required.

The player has not featured for PSG in either of their opening three Ligue 1 fixtures this season.

Mauricio Pochettino, manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane on December 13, 2015 in London, England.
