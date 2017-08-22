Tottenham Hotspur reportedly move closer to agreeing a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for defender Serge Aurier.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly stepped up their efforts to secure the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier.

While Spurs have not been active in the transfer market this summer, head coach Mauricio Pochettino has stated that he wants to make four new signings before the end of the window and it appears that Aurier is very much on the Argentine's radar.

It has previously been claimed that Manchester United hold an interest in the right-back but according to L'Equipe, Spurs are close to agreeing a deal for the Ivorian's signature for a fee in the region of £23m.

Pochettino has both Kieran Tripper and Kyle Walker-Peters at his disposal, but the signs are that the Spurs boss wants to add experience to his backline.

Aurier has netted a total of five goals in 75 appearances for PSG, while the 24-year-old is also capable of filling in at centre-back when required.

The player has not featured for PSG in either of their opening three Ligue 1 fixtures this season.