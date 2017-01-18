Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Flamengo youngster Vinicius Junior'

Manchester United are reportedly tracking the progress of 16-year-old Flamengo youngster Vinicius Junior, but have seen an attempt to secure first option rejected.

Everton reject AC Milan's loan bid for Gerard Deulofeu

Everton turn down AC Milan's loan offer for out-of-favour winger Gerard Deulofeu, who is also reportedly wanted by Ajax and Middlesbrough.

West Ham United, Sunderland 'eye move for Leeds United striker Chris Wood'

West Ham United and Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing in-form Leeds United striker Chris Wood this month, but are unwilling to meet the £15m valuation.

Patrick Bamford closing in on Middlesbrough move

Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford is close to completing his move to Middlesbrough, which could be worth up to £10m.

Allan McGregor set for Cardiff City loan move

Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor is reportedly nearing a loan move to Championship side Cardiff City until the end of the season.

Garath McCleary signs new Reading contract

Reading winger Garath McCleary signs a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the club, keeping him at the Madejski Stadium until 2020.

Hull City 'want £15m for West Bromwich Albion target Jake Livermore'

Hull City reportedly tell West Bromwich Albion that it will take a bid of £15m to sign Jake Livermore during the January transfer window.

Real Madrid reignite interest in David de Gea?

European champions Real Madrid reportedly reignite their interest in signing Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea next summer.

West Ham United 'set £29m asking price for Dimitri Payet'

West Ham United reportedly tell Marseille that it will take a bid of £29m to sign wantaway playmaker Dimitri Payet this month.

Flamengo keen on Chelsea wideman Kenedy?

Brazilian side Flamengo are reportedly keen on pushing through a deal to sign Chelsea wideman Kenedy during the January transfer window.

Aston Villa take interest in Belgian defender Bruno Godeau?

Aston Villa are reportedly considering making a bid for defender Bruno Godeau, who currently plays for Belgian club Oostende.

Leicester City attacker Shinji Okazaki targeted by Schalke 04?

Schalke 04 are reportedly considering a bid for Leicester City attacker Shinji Okazaki during the January transfer window.

Leicester City forward Leonardo Ulloa to hand in transfer request?

Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa may hand in a transfer request to try to force a move away from the King Power Stadium, according to reports.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure turns down move to China?

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure reportedly turns down a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League.

Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue to link up with Birmingham City?

Birmingham City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue.

Watford plan move for Fiorentina striker Mauro Zarate?

Watford are reportedly considering a move for former West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers forward Mauro Zarate, who now plays for Fiorentina.

Former Chelsea winger Gael Kakuta signs for Deportivo La Coruna

Deportivo La Coruna announce that Gael Kakuta - formerly of Chelsea - has signed for the club from Hebei China Fortune.

Swansea City complete deal for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll

Swansea City announce that they have signed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll for an undisclosed fee.

Chelsea considering bid for Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore?

Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore reportedly emerges as a surprise transfer target for Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Serge Aurier plays down Barcelona speculation

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier insists that he is happy at the club amid speculation that Barcelona are interested in signing him.

Lukas Podolski 'to reject China for Japan'

Former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski will reportedly reject a move to the Chinese Super League in favour of Japan's J1 League.

Birmingham City preparing Wayne Routledge swoop?

Birmingham City are linked with a move for Swansea City winger Wayne Routledge.

Mick McCarthy dismisses "ridiculous" Christophe Berra speculation

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy dismisses speculation that Christophe Berra could return to Hearts as "ridiculous" and "nuts".

Ian Holloway after 'long-life bread and milk'

Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway says that he is looking for 'long-life bread and milk' in the January transfer window.

Lucas Piazon extends Fulham stay

Chelsea midfielder Lucas Piazon extends his loan deal with Championship side Fulham until the end of the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Queens Park Rangers to battle for Arouna Kone?

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Queens Park Rangers are reportedly interested in taking Everton striker Arouna Kone on loan.

Queens Park Rangers 'interested in Manchester United midfielder Sean Goss'

Championship side Queens Park Rangers are reportedly interested in signing 21-year-old Manchester United midfielder Sean Goss this month.

Birmingham City to move for Serie B defender?

Birmingham City are reportedly considering a bid for Serie B defender Cheick Keita.

Diego Costa move to China 'scuppered by rule change'

The owner of Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian claims that rule changes in the division have scuppered a move for Diego Costa, Karim Benzema and Edinson Cavani.

MLS side 'interested in Liverpool forward'

Real Salt Lake reportedly make an offer for Liverpool's young American forward Brooks Lennon.

Newcastle United 'to return' for Tom Cairney

Newcastle United are reportedly planning to return with a new bid for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney.

Mauricio Pochettino: 'No Chinese offers for players'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says that there have been no offers for his players from the Chinese Super League.

Manchester United trigger Antonio Valencia extension clause

Manchester United trigger a one-year extension clause in the contract of Antonio Valencia, keeping the full-back at Old Trafford until 2018.

Manchester United 'tracking Celtic's Kieran Tierney'

Manchester United are said to be tracking Celtic's in-demand young left-back Kieran Tierney.

Hull City 'enquire about Emmanuel Emenike'

Hull City reportedly make an enquiry for Fenerbahce striker Emmanuel Emenike.

Swansea City confirm Martin Olsson signing

Swansea City confirm the arrival of Martin Olsson from Norwich City.

Norwich City join race for Henri Lansbury?

Norwich City reportedly enter the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury.

Watford close to Max Gradel deal?

Watford reportedly close in on a £3m deal for Bournemouth striker Max Gradel.

Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm Prince Oniangue loan exit

Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm that Prince Oniangue has been loaned to Bastia until the end of the season.

AC Milan confirm Gerard Deulofeu talks

The chief executive of AC Milan confirms that the club are holding talks with Everton over a move for Gerard Deulofeu.

Manchester United 'reject £13m Memphis Depay bid'

Manchester United reportedly turn down an improved bid of £13m from Lyon for out-of-favour winger Memphis Depay.

Report: Manchester City, Barcelona begin Lionel Messi talks

Manchester City reportedly hold preliminary talks with Barcelona over a big-money move for striker Lionel Messi.

Per Mertesacker 'close' to new Arsenal deal

Arsenal are reportedly close to offering defender Per Mertesacker a one-year extension to his current contract.

Antoine Griezmann 'set for £100m Manchester United switch'

Atletico Madrid are reportedly "almost resigned" to losing Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United in a £100m deal next summer.

Chinese side claims Diego Costa agreement

Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian claim to have reached an "economic agreement" with Chelsea's Diego Costa.