Swansea City complete deal for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll in action for Swansea on December 20, 2014
Swansea City announce that they have signed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll for an undisclosed fee.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 16:28 UK

Swansea City have announced that they have signed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll for an undisclosed fee.

Carroll has been in talks with the Welsh club for a number of days, and the Premier League outfit have now confirmed that they have pushed through a deal for the player, who has penned a three-and-a-half year contract.

The 24-year-old had only made one substitute appearance for Spurs in the league this season, but he did start in both of their fixtures in the EFL Cup.

Carroll is no stranger to the Liberty Stadium having played 18 times for the Swans in all competitions during a loan spell between August 2014 and June 2015.

Earlier on Tuesday, Swansea revealed that they had secured the signature of Martin Olsson from Norwich City.

Martin Olsson of Norwich City in action during the pre-season friendly match between Norwich City and Panathinaikos at Carrow Road on August 10, 2013
Your Comments
