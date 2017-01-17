Swansea City announce that they have signed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll for an undisclosed fee.

Carroll has been in talks with the Welsh club for a number of days, and the Premier League outfit have now confirmed that they have pushed through a deal for the player, who has penned a three-and-a-half year contract.

The 24-year-old had only made one substitute appearance for Spurs in the league this season, but he did start in both of their fixtures in the EFL Cup.

Carroll is no stranger to the Liberty Stadium having played 18 times for the Swans in all competitions during a loan spell between August 2014 and June 2015.

Earlier on Tuesday, Swansea revealed that they had secured the signature of Martin Olsson from Norwich City.