Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor is reportedly nearing a loan move to Championship side Cardiff City until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old was Hull's first-choice goalkeeper on their way to promotion from the Championship last season, but he has since fallen behind David Marshall and Eldin Jakupovic in the pecking order at the KCOM Stadium.

McGregor has not been included in a single matchday squad by either Mike Phelan or new Hull boss Marco Silva this term, and now looks set to drop back down to the second tier in search of first-team football.

Cardiff currently sit 18th in the Championship table and have one of the worst defensive records in the division so far this season.

The Bluebirds are six points clear of the relegation zone, though, and currently boast a game in hand over the teams around them in the table.