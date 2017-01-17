New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Allan McGregor set for Cardiff City loan move

Allan McGregor for Hull on August 24, 2014
© Getty Images
Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor is reportedly nearing a loan move to Championship side Cardiff City until the end of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 21:17 UK

Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor is reportedly edging towards joining Cardiff City on loan until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old was Hull's first-choice goalkeeper on their way to promotion from the Championship last season, but he has since fallen behind David Marshall and Eldin Jakupovic in the pecking order at the KCOM Stadium.

McGregor has not been included in a single matchday squad by either Mike Phelan or new Hull boss Marco Silva this term, and now looks set to drop back down to the second tier in search of first-team football.

Cardiff currently sit 18th in the Championship table and have one of the worst defensive records in the division so far this season.

The Bluebirds are six points clear of the relegation zone, though, and currently boast a game in hand over the teams around them in the table.

Jake Livermore for Hull on January 18, 2015
Read Next:
Hull 'want £15m for Jake Livermore'
>
View our homepages for Allan McGregor, David Marshall, Eldin Jakupovic, Mike Phelan, Marco Silva, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Jake Livermore for Hull on January 18, 2015
Hull City 'want £15m for West Bromwich Albion target Jake Livermore'
 Allan McGregor for Hull on August 24, 2014
Allan McGregor set for Cardiff City loan move
 Nigeria's forward Emmanuel Emenike plays the ball during a Round of 16 football match between France and Nigeria at Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 30, 2014
Hull City 'enquire about Emmanuel Emenike'
Hull drop first-team coach Tony PennockWest Brom 'make £10m Livermore bid'Hernandez: 'Hull survival paramount'Marco Silva "happy" with Hull City winResult: Hernandez nets brace in Hull City win
Team News: Niasse, Evandro on Hull City benchSnodgrass rejects chance to move to China?Niasse, Evandro join Hull CityBurnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?West Brom 'join chase for Snodgrass'
> Hull City Homepage
More Cardiff City News
Allan McGregor for Hull on August 24, 2014
Allan McGregor set for Cardiff City loan move
 Tom Cairney of Fulham in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage on August 1, 2015
Result: Fulham through to FA Cup fourth round after seeing off Cardiff City
 Greg Halford of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Nottingham Forest at Madejski Stadium on January 01, 2014
Cardiff City confirm signing of Greg Halford from Rotherham United
Brighton, Cardiff postponed due to fogRichardson, Chamakh leave CardiffReport: Chamakh heading for Middle EastSol Bamba has two-match ban extendedBellamy hired as Cardiff youth coach
Team News: Skalak replaces Knockaert for BrightonChampionship trio 'interested in Akpom'Warnock: 'Lambert suffered horrific injury'Neil Warnock 'made players pay to play'Ched Evans on Aston Villa radar?
> Cardiff City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version