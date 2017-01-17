Manchester United are reportedly tracking the progress of 16-year-old Flamengo youngster Vinicius Junior, but have seen an attempt to secure first option rejected.

The 16-year-old has shone at Brazilian's annual youth junior football showcase - the Copinha Under-20 tournament - scoring four goals and assisting five more in just six appearances.

However, The Independent claims that the Red Devils have already failed in an attempt to secure a first option on any eventual transfer for the forward.

A number of Europe's top clubs - including Barcelona and Arsenal - are also thought to be tracking the teenager, although United have made the most concrete approach so far.

Flamengo are determined not to allow Vinicius to leave on the cheap, though, and have already installed a €30m (£25.9m) buyout clause in his contract.