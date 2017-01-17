New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm Prince Oniangue loan exit

Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm that Prince Oniangue has been loaned to Bastia until the end of the season.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 10:29 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed that summer signing Prince Oniangue has joined Ligue 1 side Bastia on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old joined the Midlands side from Reims in a £2m deal as part of a 13-player spending spree by the club's new Chinese owners Fosun International.

Oniangue made 11 starts for Wolves but has not played since mid-October following the arrival of Paul Lambert, who is on a mission to trim down his senior squad to 23 players this month.

"Prince was unfortunate in picking up an injury earlier in the season and being sidelined for a spell," said Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell.

"Since he has returned to fitness, the team has been playing very well and he has been unable to force his way back into the starting lineup.

"He is at an age where he really needs to be playing games, and, with his profile in France, there has been plenty of interest from different clubs.

"The deal has been done for him to join Bastia on loan until the end of the season, and then we will be able to revisit the situation and see what the future holds."

Oniangue becomes the fourth player to be released by Lambert this month, with Cameron Borthwick-Jackson returning to parent club Manchester United, Ola John being sent out to Deportivo La Coruna and Connor Hunte having his contract terminated.

Paul Gladon, a £1m summer signing from Heracles, is thought to be next in line for the chop after making just two appearances all season.

A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford at Molineux on March 7, 2015
Read Next:
Wolves duo edging towards exit
>
View our homepages for Prince Oniangue, Paul Lambert, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Ola John, Paul Gladon, Connor Hunte, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Sports Mole logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm Prince Oniangue loan exit
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers sign Haiti international Duckens Nazon
 Villa manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up against Swansea during the Premier League match on April 26, 2014
Paul Lambert: 'Mike Williamson in contention to face Aston Villa'
FA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesWolves, Villa discussing Taylor tributeWolves duo edging towards exitFormer England manager Taylor dies, aged 72Lambert: 'Players and fans are unified'
Kortney Hause: 'We can beat anyone'Coyle pleased with Wolves target's attitudeMan Utd recall Cameron Borthwick-JacksonCoates: 'It's football, it happens'Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth round
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Bastia News
Sports Mole logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm Prince Oniangue loan exit
 A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford at Molineux on March 7, 2015
Wolverhampton Wanderers duo edging towards exit
 Unai Emery during the Europa League final between Liverpool and Sevilla on May 18, 2016
Result: Paris Saint-Germain begin Ligue 1 title defence with victory over Bastia
Liverpool to bid for Villa's Amavi?Result: PSG go 22 points clear at top of Ligue 1Result: Cabot goal salvages point for TroyesResult: Traore double sees Monaco beat BastiaHalf-Time Report: Monaco frustrated by determined Bastia
Team News: Silva, Pasalic on bench for Bastia clashResult: Late Raspentino strike gives Bastia winResult: Nantes, Bastia play out goalless drawResult: Gazelec come from behind to beat BastiaCorsican derby falls foul of bad weather
> Bastia Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle26181750212955
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton25166340172354
3Leeds UnitedLeeds26153835241148
4Reading2514473633346
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2614483030046
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2613673024645
7Derby CountyDerby2611782419540
8Fulham25109643301339
9Preston North EndPreston2611693532339
10Barnsley26115104339438
11Norwich CityNorwich26114114239337
12Birmingham CityBirmingham269983035-536
13Aston Villa2681172625135
14Ipswich TownIpswich2697102831-334
15Brentford2696113333033
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2688103334-132
17Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
18Cardiff CityCardiff2586113040-1030
19Bristol City2683153538-327
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2676133745-827
21Burton Albion2667132636-1025
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2666143143-1224
23Wigan AthleticWigan2657142231-922
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2644182756-2916
> Full Version