Manchester United recall Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United's English defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson walks on the pitch during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 7,
© Getty Images
Manchester United recall full-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from his loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 15:48 UK

Manchester United have recalled Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from his loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 19-year-old moved to Molineux on a season-long deal last summer, but has struggled to establish himself in the first team under manager Paul Lambert.

The youngster has made just six Championship starts this season, the most recent of which came in early November, while he has not been included in a matchday squad since December.

Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho is understood to be unhappy with Borthwick-Jackson's progress and has now recalled the full-back in order to provide extra cover in defence.

Borthwick-Jackson, who made 10 Premier League appearances under Louis van Gaal last season, is now expected to battle Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind for a place at left-back.

