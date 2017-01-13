New Transfer Talk header

Wolverhampton Wanderers duo edging towards exit

A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford at Molineux on March 7, 2015
Wolverhampton Wanderers pair Prince Oniangue and Ola John will reportedly depart the club this month.
Wolverhampton Wanderers pair Ola John and Prince Oniangue are reportedly on the verge of leaving the club this month as part of manager Paul Lambert's squad overhaul.

The pair joined the Midlands side over the summer as part of a 13-player spending spree by new Chinese owners Fosun International but will be shipped out as Lambert looks to trim his squad down to a more manageable level.

Midfielder Oniangue arrived on a four-year deal from Reims in August and made 10 Championship appearances before being frozen out by Lambert when he replaced Walter Zenga in November.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the 28-year-old will be sent out on loan to Ligue 1 side Bastia for the rest of the season with an option to buy in the summer.

Meanwhile, winger John's season-long loan from Benfica is expected to be cut short after he played just 27 minutes of football across two substitute appearances.

Manchester United have already recalled defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from his season-long loan at Molineux amid concerns over his lack of playing time.

Jordan Amavi of Aston Villa looks on during the pre season friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on July 28, 2015
Liverpool to bid for Villa's Amavi?
