Wolverhampton Wanderers announce that goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has signed a new two-and-a-half year contract at Molineux.

Carl Ikeme has signed a new contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers to extend his long-term association with the Championship club.

The goalkeeper has been a professional at Molineux since 2003 and he has gone to make 192 appearances in all competitions during that time.

After being regarded as the club's number-one stopper under both previous boss Walter Zenga and current manager Paul Lambert, he has been rewarded with a new contract which will last until 2019.

Lambert told the club's official website: "I think it is important to get players like Carl Ikeme signed up to a new deal. As it was with Dave Edwards, he is an experienced member of the team.

"He knows exactly what the club is about and if you get a core of lads like that then they can look after the dressing room as well. Carl has been terrific since I arrived and I think this is a big signing for the club.

"I remember coming here with Blackburn last season and he made some incredible saves. He is a big presence, a great lad and a top goalkeeper."

Ikeme is likely to be in the starting lineup when Wolves host Queens Park Rangers on New Year's Eve.