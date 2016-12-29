New Transfer Talk header

Carl Ikeme pens new contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers announce that goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has signed a new two-and-a-half year contract at Molineux.
By , Reporter
Carl Ikeme has signed a new contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers to extend his long-term association with the Championship club.

The goalkeeper has been a professional at Molineux since 2003 and he has gone to make 192 appearances in all competitions during that time.

After being regarded as the club's number-one stopper under both previous boss Walter Zenga and current manager Paul Lambert, he has been rewarded with a new contract which will last until 2019.

Lambert told the club's official website: "I think it is important to get players like Carl Ikeme signed up to a new deal. As it was with Dave Edwards, he is an experienced member of the team.

"He knows exactly what the club is about and if you get a core of lads like that then they can look after the dressing room as well. Carl has been terrific since I arrived and I think this is a big signing for the club.

"I remember coming here with Blackburn last season and he made some incredible saves. He is a big presence, a great lad and a top goalkeeper."

Ikeme is likely to be in the starting lineup when Wolves host Queens Park Rangers on New Year's Eve.

Jonjo Shelvey for Newcastle United during the Premier League match with Everton at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
