Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert has said that he needs to be "ruthless" when it comes to making changes to his squad in January.

Lambert has already indicated that there will be a number of players leaving the club after a dozen were signed during a four-week period when Fosun International bought the Championship outfit in the summer.

Paul Gladon and Manchester United loanee Cameron Borthwick-Jackson are expected to be among those leaving Molineux, and Lambert has suggested that more will be heading out of the club.

The 47-year-old is quoted by the Express & Star as saying: "I think it'll be ruthless. I'm not one for sentimental things.

"It's wrong for the club and it's wrong for the individual, if you keep people here just through sentimental reasons it's wrong. You have to be brutally honest with people and say 'this is the plan'."

Lambert has claimed 11 points from his first seven games in charge of Wolves.