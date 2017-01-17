Hull City reportedly make an enquiry for Fenerbehce striker Emmanuel Emenike.

Hull City have reportedly made an enquiry for Fenerbahce striker Emmanuel Emenike.

The 29-year-old has been used sparingly by the Turkish Super Lig side this season, starting just seven of their 17 games to date.

According to Turkish Football, Fenerbahce manager Dick Advocaat has told Emenike that he is free to leave the club this month after an alleged 'falling out'.

The Tigers are thought to be keen to take him on a loan deal running until the end of the season but Fenerbahce are keen that he leave permanently.

Emineke spent the second half of last season on loan in the Premier League with West Ham United but failed to find the net in 13 Premier League appearances for the Hammers.

The Nigeria international is thought to be available for around £6m.