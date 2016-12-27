New Transfer Talk header

Paris Saint-Germain 'open to loan offers for Hatem Ben Arfa'

A report claims that manager Unai Emery is happy for Hatem Ben Arfa to leave Paris Saint-Germain on loan, with Turkish giants Fenerbahce among those interested.
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking to offload midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa in January after being overlooked for inclusion by manager Unai Emery.

The Frenchman is said to have already been made the subject of a bid by Turkish giants Fenerbahce, who are keen to seal a permanent move rather than any short-term deal.

Ben Arfa has had difficulties adjusting to Emery's training methods and has started just four Ligue 1 games since joining from Nice during the summer, but the 29-year-old has at least forced his way back into the squad in recent weeks.

According to ESPN, the former Newcastle United player is surplus the requirements due to Julian Draxler's imminent arrival from Wolfsburg, though a switch to Fenerbahce is said to be unlikely to happen.

Ben Arfa has scored one goal for PSG so far, coming in a 4-1 French Cup win in the opening month of the season.

Julian 'no means no' Draxler watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Wolfsburg and Real Madrid on April 6, 2016
Wolfsburg confirm Draxler move to PSG
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Nice19135134132144
2AS MonacoMonaco19133356203642
3Paris Saint-GermainPSG19123438152339
4Lyon18111634191534
5GuingampGuingamp198652519630
6Rennes198472023-328
7Marseille187652018227
8Saint-EtienneSt Etienne196851816226
9Toulouse197572221126
10Bordeaux196762026-625
11Montpellier HSCMontpellier195772831-322
12Lille1963101825-721
13Nancy195681423-921
14Bastia195591723-620
15Dijon184772527-219
16Angers1954101524-919
17Metz175481832-1419
18NantesNantes185491226-1419
19Caen1743101732-1515
20Lorient1943122038-1815
