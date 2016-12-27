A report claims that manager Unai Emery is happy for Hatem Ben Arfa to leave Paris Saint-Germain on loan, with Turkish giants Fenerbahce among those interested.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking to offload midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa in January after being overlooked for inclusion by manager Unai Emery.

The Frenchman is said to have already been made the subject of a bid by Turkish giants Fenerbahce, who are keen to seal a permanent move rather than any short-term deal.

Ben Arfa has had difficulties adjusting to Emery's training methods and has started just four Ligue 1 games since joining from Nice during the summer, but the 29-year-old has at least forced his way back into the squad in recent weeks.

According to ESPN, the former Newcastle United player is surplus the requirements due to Julian Draxler's imminent arrival from Wolfsburg, though a switch to Fenerbahce is said to be unlikely to happen.

Ben Arfa has scored one goal for PSG so far, coming in a 4-1 French Cup win in the opening month of the season.