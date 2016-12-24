New Transfer Talk header

Wolfsburg confirm Julian Draxler move to Paris Saint-Germain

Julian 'no means no' Draxler watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Wolfsburg and Real Madrid on April 6, 2016
Wolfsburg announce that midfielder Julian Draxler will complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain, pending a medical.
Wolfsburg have confirmed that midfielder Julian Draxler will join Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the January transfer window.

Both PSG and Arsenal had been strongly linked with a move for the German international, but the Bundesliga club have announced that the 23-year-old will make the switch to Paris for a fee reported to be in the region of £34m.

A club statement read: "Julian Draxler is to leave VfL Wolfsburg and sign for French club Paris Saint-Germain, pending a medical examination.

"The 23-year-old attacker has agreed to a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 titleholders and UEFA Champions League participants. Both clubs have agreed to keep the financial details of the deal confidential."

Draxler will leave Wolfsburg having scored eight goals in 47 appearances in all competitions.

Wolfsburg's midfielder Julian Draxler celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match Wolfsburg vs Leverkusen in Wolfsburg on October 31, 2015.
expand