Wolfsburg's Julian Draxler confirms transfer talks

Wolfsburg's midfielder Julian Draxler celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match Wolfsburg vs Leverkusen in Wolfsburg on October 31, 2015.
Julian Draxler has confirmed that he is "in talks" with clubs over a move away from Wolfsburg next month.

The 23-year-old's relationship with Wolfsburg is beyond repair after falling out with the management and supporters, and he will depart the Bundesliga outfit at the start of 2017.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that PSG had won the race to sign the German international, but Liverpool and Arsenal have also both been strongly linked with the World Cup winner.

Draxler has revealed that he is in discussions over a move in the January transfer window, but has insisted that he is not in a rush for his future move to be decided.

"I am in talks with some clubs, but there is no final decision as of yet," Draxler was quoted as saying by Bild. "We will definitely make a decision that is in everybody's best interest - and this time we will make it together."

Draxler is yet to score in 14 Wolfsburg appearances this season.

Wolfsburg's Julian Draxler reacts after scoring against Gent on February 17, 2016
