Report: Liverpool join Julian Draxler race

Julian 'no means no' Draxler watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Wolfsburg and Real Madrid on April 6, 2016
A report claims that Liverpool could attempt to sign Wolfsburg's Julian Draxler from under the noses of Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.
By , European Football Editor
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to battle Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Julian Draxler, who will leave Wolfsburg when the January transfer window opens for business.

The 23-year-old's relationship with his current club is beyond repair after falling out with the management and supporters, and he will depart the Bundesliga outfit at the start of 2017.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that PSG had won the race to sign the German international, but according to The Times, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has since registered his interest.

Wolfsburg paid £30m to sign Draxler from Schalke 04 in 2015 as a replacement for Kevin de Bruyne and the attacker scored nine times in 34 appearances during his first season with the Wolves.

The World Cup winner, however, has not scored in 14 Wolfsburg appearances this season.

Wolfsburg's Julian Draxler reacts after scoring against Gent on February 17, 2016
