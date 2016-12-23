Arsene Wenger doubts January spending

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger plays down claims that the January transfer window will be busy at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has suggested that the upcoming January transfer window will not be busy for the Gunners.

Back-to-back Premier League defeats have left the capital side nine points off leaders Chelsea in England's top flight, and it had been suggested that Wenger would look to freshen his squad in January.

However, the Frenchman has insisted that he is happy with his options both offensively and defensively, effectively ruling out a move for Wolfsburg attacker Julian Draxler.

"We have plenty of options offensively. Defensively we are not in the need at the moment," Wenger told reporters.

The Gunners will look to bounce back from successive Premier League defeats when they welcome West Bromwich Albion to the Emirates Stadium on December 26.