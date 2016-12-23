New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsene Wenger doubts January spending

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger plays down claims that the January transfer window will be busy at the Emirates Stadium.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 at 11:38 UK

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has suggested that the upcoming January transfer window will not be busy for the Gunners.

Back-to-back Premier League defeats have left the capital side nine points off leaders Chelsea in England's top flight, and it had been suggested that Wenger would look to freshen his squad in January.

However, the Frenchman has insisted that he is happy with his options both offensively and defensively, effectively ruling out a move for Wolfsburg attacker Julian Draxler.

"We have plenty of options offensively. Defensively we are not in the need at the moment," Wenger told reporters.

The Gunners will look to bounce back from successive Premier League defeats when they welcome West Bromwich Albion to the Emirates Stadium on December 26.

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Read Next:
Man Utd to battle Arsenal for Payet?
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Julian Draxler, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsene Wenger doubts January spending
 Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Arsene Wenger backs under-fire Mesut Ozil
 Danny Welbeck celebrates finding the winner during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on February 14, 2016
Danny Welbeck back in Arsenal training
Man Utd to battle Arsenal for Payet?Arsenal hand trial to non-league defenderArsenal 'chasing Valencia left-back'Jenkinson to join West Ham for third time?Parlour: 'Sanchez bigger loss than Ozil'
Julian Draxler on brink of PSG move?Gabriel Paulista bemoans "basic mistakes"Roma 'want permanent Wojciech Szczesny deal'Arsenal 'to make £30m move for Draxler'Griezmann: 'Koscielny speaks to me about Arsenal'
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version