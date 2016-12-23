A report claims that Paris Saint-Germain want to bring Tottenham Hotspur attacker Hueng-min Son to Paris.

The French champions are expected to spend big over the next couple of transfer windows, and a deal for Wolfsburg's Julian Draxler is believed to be close to completion.

Despite the expected arrival of Draxler, it is understood that PSG are still in the market for new players as they attempt to replace the goals that Zlatan Ibrahimovic contributed during his time in Paris.

According to the London Evening Standard, Spurs attacker Son is a transfer target for the Ligue 1 giants, with the 24-year-old said to be unhappy in London due to his lack of regular first-team football in the 2016-17 campaign.

The South Korean international, who moved to England from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2015, has scored six times and provided three assists for Spurs in all competitions this season.