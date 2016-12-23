New Transfer Talk header

Report: Paris Saint-Germain consider Heung-min Son swoop

Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on May 8, 2016
A report claims that Paris Saint-Germain want to bring Tottenham Hotspur attacker Hueng-min Son to Paris.
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering a swoop for Tottenham Hotspur attacker Heung-min Son.

The French champions are expected to spend big over the next couple of transfer windows, and a deal for Wolfsburg's Julian Draxler is believed to be close to completion.

Despite the expected arrival of Draxler, it is understood that PSG are still in the market for new players as they attempt to replace the goals that Zlatan Ibrahimovic contributed during his time in Paris.

According to the London Evening Standard, Spurs attacker Son is a transfer target for the Ligue 1 giants, with the 24-year-old said to be unhappy in London due to his lack of regular first-team football in the 2016-17 campaign.

The South Korean international, who moved to England from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2015, has scored six times and provided three assists for Spurs in all competitions this season.

Kevin Wimmer of Tottenham Hotspur on the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group J match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Qarabag FK at White Hart Lane on September 17, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
