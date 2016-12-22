Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva reportedly agrees a new four-year contract with the club, keeping him at the Parc des Princes until 2020.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva has reportedly agreed to sign a new contract with the club.

The 32-year-old's current deal was due to expire at the end of this season, and speculation about his future had been beginning to grow due to PSG's form during the current campaign.

However, Le Parisien reports that the Brazil international has now put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2020.

No official confirmation has yet arrived from the club, although the reports states that PSG are expected to announce the deal later on Thursday.

The French champions currently sit third in the Ligue 1 table, five points adrift of surprise league leaders Nice at the halfway stage.

Manager Unai Emery's job is thought to be under threat in the French capital, with reports suggesting that a last-16 exit in the Champions League would bring an end to his short tenure.