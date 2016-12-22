New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Thiago Silva 'signs new Paris Saint-Germain contract'

Kevin De Bruyne chases down Thiago Silva during the Champions League quarter-final between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain on April 12, 2016
© AFP
Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva reportedly agrees a new four-year contract with the club, keeping him at the Parc des Princes until 2020.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 14:30 UK

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva has reportedly agreed to sign a new contract with the club.

The 32-year-old's current deal was due to expire at the end of this season, and speculation about his future had been beginning to grow due to PSG's form during the current campaign.

However, Le Parisien reports that the Brazil international has now put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2020.

No official confirmation has yet arrived from the club, although the reports states that PSG are expected to announce the deal later on Thursday.

The French champions currently sit third in the Ligue 1 table, five points adrift of surprise league leaders Nice at the halfway stage.

Manager Unai Emery's job is thought to be under threat in the French capital, with reports suggesting that a last-16 exit in the Champions League would bring an end to his short tenure.

Thiago Silva and Diego Costa in action during the Champions League encounter between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea on February 16, 2016
Read Next:
Silva 'desperate' for new PSG deal
>
View our homepages for Thiago Silva, Unai Emery, Football
Your Comments
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Kevin De Bruyne chases down Thiago Silva during the Champions League quarter-final between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain on April 12, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain confirm new Thiago Silva contract
 Kevin De Bruyne chases down Thiago Silva during the Champions League quarter-final between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain on April 12, 2016
Thiago Silva 'signs new Paris Saint-Germain contract'
 Wolfsburg's Julian Draxler reacts after scoring against Gent on February 17, 2016
Report: Julian Draxler on brink of Paris Saint-Germain move
Arsenal 'to make £30m move for Draxler'Draxler prefers move to PSG over Arsenal?Louis van Gaal in frame for PSG job?Liverpool join race for Brazilian midfielder?Liverpool to rival PSG for Nantes winger?
James Rodriguez unsure of Madrid futureUnai Emery: 'I have president's backing'Chelsea 'make Marco Verratti top target'Sevilla in for Arsenal target Draxler?PSG join race for Arsenal target Draxler?
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Nice19135134132144
2AS MonacoMonaco19133356203642
3Paris Saint-GermainPSG19123438152339
4Lyon18111634191534
5GuingampGuingamp198652519630
6Rennes198472023-328
7Marseille187652018227
8Saint-EtienneSt Etienne196851816226
9Toulouse197572221126
10Bordeaux196762026-625
11Montpellier HSCMontpellier195772831-322
12Lille1963101825-721
13Nancy195681423-921
14Bastia195591723-620
15Dijon184772527-219
16Angers1954101524-919
17Metz175481832-1419
18NantesNantes185491226-1419
19Caen1743101732-1515
20Lorient1943122038-1815
> Full Version