Fenerbahce dismiss suggestions that Chelsea have agreed a deal to Simon Kjaer and label recent reports in the British press as "manipulative"

Fenerbahce have been forced to deny "manipulative reports" that defender Simon Kjaer has been the subject of a bid by Premier League leaders Chelsea.

It had been claimed in the British press on Tuesday evening that the Blues were close to agreeing a £16m deal to sign the Denmark international.

Those rumours appear to be wide of the mark, however, as Kjaer's current club claim that no official approach has been made and insist the 27-year-old - currently just 19 months into a five-year deal - is settled in Istanbul.

"A number of recent reports have falsely claimed that Chelsea have made an offer for our Danish player Simon Kjaer," a statement on the club's official website read.

"Fenerbahce have not received any offers whatsoever for Kjaer and any claims suggesting a transfer could take place are wrong. Kjaer is a happy and successful member of our team. We would like to ask our fans to disregard such lies and manipulative reports that aim to disrupt our team."

Kjaer, also linked with Arsenal last summer, recently hit the headlines following a clash with Manchester United ace Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a Europa League tie.