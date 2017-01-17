New Transfer Talk header

Birmingham City preparing Wayne Routledge swoop?

Swansea player Wayne Routledge in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
Birmingham City are linked with a move for Swansea City winger Wayne Routledge.
Birmingham City are reportedly considering making a move for Swansea City winger Wayne Routledge this month.

The 32-year-old has been a virtual ever-present for the struggling Swans this term, featuring in 18 of their 21 Premier League games and scoring twice.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the Blues are "working hard to bolster their options on the flanks" and "boost their quality in attacking positions" in the January transfer market and believe that Routledge may be a solution.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa player has 18 months left on his contract with the Welsh side and is thought to be happy at the club despite its perilous league position.

Routledge, who is valued at around £2.5m, has racked up 174 Premier League appearances during his five-and-a-half years in South Wales.

