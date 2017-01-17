Birmingham City are linked with a move for Swansea City winger Wayne Routledge.

The 32-year-old has been a virtual ever-present for the struggling Swans this term, featuring in 18 of their 21 Premier League games and scoring twice.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the Blues are "working hard to bolster their options on the flanks" and "boost their quality in attacking positions" in the January transfer market and believe that Routledge may be a solution.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa player has 18 months left on his contract with the Welsh side and is thought to be happy at the club despite its perilous league position.

Routledge, who is valued at around £2.5m, has racked up 174 Premier League appearances during his five-and-a-half years in South Wales.