Wolverhampton Wanderers and Queens Park Rangers are reportedly interested in taking Everton striker Arouna Kone on loan.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Queens Park Rangers are both reportedly interested in taking Everton striker Arouna Kone on loan for the rest of the season.

The 33-year-old has made just three substitute appearances for the Toffees in the Premier League so far this season, the last of which came in the 3-0 victory away at Sunderland on September 12.

According to The Sun, Everton are prepared to let Kone leave this month but are demanding a fee plus an agreement to cover "a sizeable" amount of his £40,000-a-week wages.

Those demands have reportedly cooled interest from Hoops manager Ian Holloway but have not deterred Wolves counterpart Paul Lambert, who is backed by the club's wealthy Chinese owners Fosun International.

Lambert is in the market for an experienced striker this month as he looks to reshape his squad, and has also enquired about taking Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack for the remainder of the campaign.

Kone moved to Goodison Park from Wigan Athletic in July 2013.