Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert has suggested that Mike Williamson is in contention to face Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

Last weekend, Williamson made his first appearance in 406 days as he helped Wolves to a surprise 2-0 victory away at Stoke City in the FA Cup as the club kept a second successive clean sheet with different centre-back pairings.

It means that Lambert has options ahead of the West Midlands derby with Villa, and he has hinted that Williamson is being assessed ahead of another potential outing.

The 47-year-old is quoted by the Express & Star as saying: "Mike's bearing up all right. He's trained from Tuesday onwards so we'll watch him, see how he does and how he feels.

"I thought as the game at Stoke went on he did better and better. His adrenalin will have got him through because it was his game back, he was thrown in and won't have had too much time to think about it.

"It's the second, third, fourth and fifth game, where it's constant, where we'll have to watch him, but touch wood he feels really good at the minute."

Wolves head into the game five places and six points adrift of Villa in the Championship table.