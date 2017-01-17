Championship side Queens Park Rangers are reportedly interested in signing 21-year-old Manchester United midfielder Sean Goss this month.

The 21-year-old has drawn attention with his performances for United's reserve side under manager Nicky Butt so far this season, setting up a late winner in their 1-0 win over Liverpool on Monday night.

Goss is yet to make his competitive senior debut for the Red Devils since his 2012 switch from Exeter City, though, only managing one appearance on the bench during a Premier League match at Watford in November 2015.

The German-born England Under-19 international could be available on loan, although QPR are also reportedly interested in the prospect of a permanent move.

Ian Holloway's side currently sit 17th in the Championship table, with a run of three consecutive wins seeing them climb away from the relegation zone.