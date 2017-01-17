New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Queens Park Rangers 'interested in Manchester United midfielder Sean Goss'

A general view prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and West Ham United at Loftus Road on April 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Championship side Queens Park Rangers are reportedly interested in signing 21-year-old Manchester United midfielder Sean Goss this month.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 15:17 UK

Queens Park Rangers are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Sean Goss during the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old has drawn attention with his performances for United's reserve side under manager Nicky Butt so far this season, setting up a late winner in their 1-0 win over Liverpool on Monday night.

Goss is yet to make his competitive senior debut for the Red Devils since his 2012 switch from Exeter City, though, only managing one appearance on the bench during a Premier League match at Watford in November 2015.

The German-born England Under-19 international could be available on loan, although QPR are also reportedly interested in the prospect of a permanent move.

Ian Holloway's side currently sit 17th in the Championship table, with a run of three consecutive wins seeing them climb away from the relegation zone.

A general view prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and West Ham United at Loftus Road on April 25, 2015
Read Next:
Polter leaves QPR to join Union Berlin
>
View our homepages for Sean Goss, Nicky Butt, Ian Holloway, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Antonio Valencia of Manchester United during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on September 23, 2015 in Manchester, England.
Manchester United trigger Antonio Valencia extension clause
 Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Manchester United 'reject £13m Memphis Depay bid'
 Antoine Griezmann at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Antoine Griezmann 'set for £100m Manchester United switch'
Sheffield United sign Man Utd youngsterQPR 'interested in Man Utd midfielder'Rashford hoping to emulate Ibrahimovic, RooneyUnited 'tracking Celtic's Kieran Tierney'Zlatan still confident of title challenge
Louis van Gaal hints at retirementPogba: 'I rejected Barca, Madrid for United'Mkhitaryan praises United squad strengthYoung latest player linked with China moveKlopp: 'Liverpool had better gameplan'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Queens Park Rangers News
Arouna Kone of Everton celebrates as he scores their second and equalising goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Everton at The Hawthorns on September 28, 2015 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.
Wolverhampton Wanderers, Queens Park Rangers to battle for Arouna Kone?
 A general view prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and West Ham United at Loftus Road on April 25, 2015
Queens Park Rangers 'interested in Manchester United midfielder Sean Goss'
 Ian Holloway of Millwall looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall at Hillsborough Stadium on August 19, 2014
Ian Holloway after 'long-life bread and milk'
Rotherham 'reject QPR bid for Ward'Result: Reading blow chance to close gap at topPolter leaves QPR to join Union BerlinQPR confirm "imminent" Sandro exitOwen Coyle: 'We deserved to beat QPR'
Adel Taarabt joins GenoaTjaronn Chery 'to leave QPR for China'Karl Henry 'can leave QPR after bust-up'Holloway: 'Wins will help us do business'Result: Brighton beat QPR to go top of Championship table
> Queens Park Rangers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand