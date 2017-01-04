Queens Park Rangers midfielder Tjaronn Chery is reportedly on the verge of a £4m move to the Chinese Super League.

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Tjaronn Chery is reportedly on the verge of sealing a move to Chinese Super League side Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng.

The 28-year-old has been subject of a bid of more than £4m by Guizhou, who were promoted from League One at the end of last year and are looking to make an instant impact in the Chinese top flight.

Hoops manager Ian Holloway is said to be reluctant to let the Dutchman leave this month but the healthy transfer fee will allow him to re-invest in other targets.

QPR have endured a tough time in the league this season, but Chery has impressed on the pitch and played in all 22 league games in the run-up to Christmas before being dropped for the last three amid Guizhou's interest.

Chery joined QPR on a three-year deal in 2015, having previously had spells with Dutch sides Groningen, ADO Den Haag and FC Twente.