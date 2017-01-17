Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure reportedly turns down a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League.

Midfielder Yaya Toure has reportedly turned down a move to the Chinese Super League in favour of staying at Manchester City.

Toure has endured a mixed campaign at the Etihad Stadium having spent the opening months on the sidelines after a disagreement between his agent and boss Pep Guardiola.

He has since been recalled to the team and scored four times in 11 appearances and according to PA Sport, that has resulted in the 33-year-old revealing his intention to remain in the North-West.

The Ivorian only has six months remaining on his existing contract but it has been claimed that he wishes to end the campaign with the Premier League club.

Earlier reports had suggested that Toure was one of a number of first-team players who face a departure from City during the summer.