Pep Guardiola 'planning major Manchester City clearout'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly planning a major overhaul of his squad during the summer transfer window.
Monday, January 16, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly planning a major overhaul of his squad during the summer transfer window.

Guardiola fell to the heaviest league defeat of his managerial career at the hands of Everton on Sunday, with the 4-0 loss at Goodison Park leading the Spaniard to rule his side out of the title race.

Ten points is currently the gap to league leaders Chelsea, and the defeat has also convinced Guardiola to make substantial changes to his squad at the end of the current campaign.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Guardiola wants a complete overhaul of his defence with two new full-backs and two new central defenders, in addition to another goalkeeper, midfielder and striker.

Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand has emerged as one of Guardiola's top targets despite having only signed a new five-year deal at St Mary's last summer.

Bertrand's teammate Virgil van Dijk is also thought to be on Guardiola's radar, while Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez are more high-profile targets for the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

As many as 13 players could be set to leave the club during a mass clearout, with Willy Caballero, Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna, Yaya Toure and Jesus Navas all out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Aleksandar Kolarov also only has 18 months remaining on his deal, while City are thought to be open to offers for Joe Hart, Eliaquim Mangala, Samir Nasri and Wilfried Bony, all of whom are currently out on loan.

Injury-prone captain Vincent Kompany could face an uncertain future too, while Fabian Delph is expected to depart having failed to work his way into the first team under Guardiola.

