Kieran Tierney of Celtic
Manchester United are said to be tracking Celtic's in-demand young left-back Kieran Tierney.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 12:58 UK

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on young Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

The 19-year-old has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe in recent months, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich all thought to be monitoring his performances for the Scottish champions.

According to The Mirror, United have now entered the race for Tierney as manager Jose Mourinho looks for a long-term solution to his problematic left-back position.

The newspaper claims that the club have considered making a move this month but may now wait until the summer to land the youngster, who is valued at £10m by Celtic.

Tierney has made just eight Scottish Premiership appearances for Brendan Rodgers's side this term, having been forced to spend two months on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

