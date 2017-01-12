Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers reveals that Kolo Toure could be handed a coaching role at the club.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he intends to offer defender Kolo Toure a player-coach role.

The former Liverpool defender, who has started just twice for The Hoops since September, is expected to be added to the club's coaching staff at the end of the season.

"We've seen many fantastic players that just don't go on to make that next step for whatever reason," The Independent quotes Rodgers as saying.

"But if you are talking leadership, then, of course, if you can transport that on to a coaching field, and then managing other people and learn about it and take your time, it's something that could be there for him.

"He's a good guy and we will see how it goes."

Toure is already undergoing his coaching qualifications and is said to have been leading his expertise during the Scottish champions' training sessions.