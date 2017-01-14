Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in signing Emilio Izaguirre during the January transfer window.

Celtic defender Emilio Izaguirre has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for both Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Izaguirre has been with Celtic since 2010 and continues to feature on a regular basis for the Glasgow giants, but his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

According to The Sun, Izaguirre is keen to move on after being told that he will remain as back-up to Kieran Tierney when the left-back returns from injury.

That has alerted both Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday and they continue to monitor the situation ahead of a potential move in January or in the summer.

The Honduran international has scored five times in 259 appearances for Celtic in all competitions.