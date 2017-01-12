New Transfer Talk header

Celtic sign Ivorian youngster Kouassi Eboue

A general view of the ground ahead of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Inverness Caley Thistle at Celtic Park on May 24, 2015
Celtic make Kouassi Eboue their first signing of the January transfer window.
Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Kouassi Eboue from Russian side FC Krasnodar.

The 19-year-old Ivorian will become Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers's first recruit of the January transfer window, subject to the granting of a visa.

Eboue, who has made 18 appearances in Russia's top flight this season and broken into the Ivory Coast senior setup, has signed a four-year deal at Celtic Park.

"A fee has been agreed with FC Krasnodar, as have personal terms with the player," a club statement reads.

"We have received the necessary governing body endorsement from the Scottish FA and subject to the visa being granted, Kouassi will join Celtic on a four-year contract."

Previous reports have suggested that Eboue will cost Celtic around £3m.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
