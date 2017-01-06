New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Celtic assistant Chris Davies: 'Moussa Dembele worth more than £20m'

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies says that £20m is "well below" the club's valuation for in-demand striker Moussa Dembele.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 at 21:07 UK

Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies has said that £20m is "well below" the club's valuation for in-demand striker Moussa Dembele, who continues to be linked with a number of clubs.

Dembele, who joined Celtic on a free transfer from Fulham in the summer, has scored 17 goals for his Scottish club this term, including three times in the Champions League.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have all been credited with an interest, but the former Fulham striker recently said that he wants to continue his development in Scotland.

This week, West Ham United have been linked with a £20m move for the Frenchman, but Davies has firmly denied suggestions that the striker will be moving this month.

"That figure is definitely well below the valuation, that's for sure," Davies told reporters. "I think the manager (Brendan Rodgers) spoke pretty clearly on that situation previously. There has been no formal bid or anything like that so it is speculation.

"From us, we know this is the best place for Moussa to develop. He is still 20 years old and has development left in him. He has had a fantastic first six months, he has absolutely loved it and there is so much more to come from us as a team and from Moussa at Celtic. That is what we are concentrating on.

"When you are doing well, especially when you are a striker, there is going to be big money and talk thrown around a lot – especially in transfer windows."

Dembele is contracted to Celtic until the summer of 2020.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Read Next:
Celtic to reject West Ham's Dembele approach?
>
View our homepages for Chris Davies, Moussa Dembele, Brendan Rodgers, Football
Your Comments
More Celtic News
Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Celtic assistant Chris Davies: 'Moussa Dembele worth more than £20m'
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Celtic to reject West Ham United's approach for Moussa Dembele?
 Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Celtic to join chase for Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury?
Warburton: 'Rangers can't be envious of Celtic'Latest team news: Hamilton vs. CelticReport: Liverpool, City in Dembele battleCeltic 'to turn down Snodgrass move'Karamoko Dembele makes England debut
Kris Commons joins Hibernian on loanCeltic 'enter James McCarthy race'Former Celtic kit man arrested over abuse claimsCeltic charged by UEFA following City clashCeltic fan throws burger at police horse
> Celtic Homepage
More West Ham United News
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-4 Manchester City
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Celtic assistant Chris Davies: 'Moussa Dembele worth more than £20m'
 West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
West Ham United 'want Barnet brothers Harry Taylor, Jack Taylor'
Report: Calleri heading for Las PalmasTeam News: Bilic changes three for FA Cup tieMoyes: 'Defoe can become a Sunderland great'West Ham knocked back in Snodgrass pursuit? West Ham 'end interest in Jermain Defoe'
Celtic to reject West Ham's Dembele approach?Bilic praises West Ham target Scott HoganBilic: 'Jermain Defoe guarantees goals'Cottee wants Defoe return to West HamWest Ham 'fail in £10m bid for Hogan'
> West Ham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Celtic20191054144058
2RangersRangers2111642821739
3Aberdeen20114535191637
4Hearts2187638261231
5St Johnstone207762524128
6Ross County215882336-1323
7Partick Thistle215792429-522
8Dundee2164112128-722
9Motherwell205692533-821
10Kilmarnock214891635-1920
11Hamilton AcademicalHamilton2121182131-1017
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness2137112640-1416
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand