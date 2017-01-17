New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United, Sunderland 'eye move for Leeds United striker Chris Wood'

Chris Wood of Leeds United celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015
© Getty Images
West Ham United and Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing in-form Leeds United striker Chris Wood this month, but are unwilling to meet the £15m valuation.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 22:13 UK

West Ham United and Sunderland have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Leeds United striker Chris Wood during the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form for the Championship club so far this season, scoring 17 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions to help Garry Monk's side push for promotion to the top flight.

Leeds are unwilling to jeopardise the prospect of a return to the Premier League by selling their star striker, though, and have subsequently placed a £15m asking price on Woods's head.

ESPN reports that the Hammers and Sunderland are unwilling to meet that valuation despite both clubs' desire to bring in a forward during the transfer window.

West Ham have already been unsuccessful in attempts to sign Jermain Defoe and Scott Hogan this month, while Sunderland are looking for back-up for Defoe having seen just four of their players score in the Premier League all season.

Fraser Aird of Rangers tackles Emilio Izaguirre of Celtic during the Scottish League Cup Semi-Final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park on February 1, 2015
Read Next:
Championship duo chasing Celtic defender?
>
View our homepages for Chris Wood, Garry Monk, Jermain Defoe, Scott Hogan, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
Chris Wood of Leeds United celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015
West Ham United, Sunderland 'eye move for Leeds United striker Chris Wood'
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Leeds United owner hoping to extend Garry Monk contract
 Fraser Aird of Rangers tackles Emilio Izaguirre of Celtic during the Scottish League Cup Semi-Final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park on February 1, 2015
Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday chasing Celtic defender Emilio Izaguirre?
Result: Chris Wood header sends Leeds into thirdLeeds 'reject PL bids for Taylor'FA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesGarry Monk: 'I trust all Leeds players'Result: Leeds survive Cambridge scare to progress through
Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundLive Commentary: Cambridge United 1-2 Leeds United - as it happenedHughton, Winnall bag Championship awardsWolves interested in Patrick Bamford?Radrizzani buys 50% stake in Leeds United
> Leeds United Homepage
More West Ham United News
Chris Wood of Leeds United celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015
West Ham United, Sunderland 'eye move for Leeds United striker Chris Wood'
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
West Ham United 'set £29m asking price for Dimitri Payet'
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Marseille 'preparing third Dimitri Payet bid'
Souness criticises "dodgy" Dimitri PayetAshton slams "disgusting" Dimitri PayetPayet 'will only leave for Marseille'Simone Zaza eager for long Valencia stayReport: West Ham reject second Payet bid
Zaza "not right mentally" at West HamReport: West Ham prepared to offload PayetNoble: 'West Ham better off without Payet'Hogan transfer 'held up by add-ons dispute'Zaza's West Ham loan spell comes to an end
> West Ham United Homepage
More Sunderland News
Chris Wood of Leeds United celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015
West Ham United, Sunderland 'eye move for Leeds United striker Chris Wood'
 Andre Gray in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Sam Vokes, Andre Gray fire Burnley into FA Cup fourth round
 Sunderland manager David Moyes looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
Sean Dyche: 'David Moyes doesn't need my sympathy'
Moyes "really disappointed" with defeatResult: Stoke storm to first Prem win at SunderlandTeam News: One change for SunderlandDavid Moyes blasts Jeremain LensMoyes: 'We are not easy targets in January'
Sunderland reject Palace bid for Van AanholtBurnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?Lens: 'Relegation will make move easier'Sunderland 'to resist Januzaj interest'Report: Lyon want Adnan Januzaj
> Sunderland Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle26181750212955
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton25166340172354
3Leeds UnitedLeeds26153835241148
4Reading2514473633346
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2614483030046
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2613673024645
7Derby CountyDerby2611782419540
8Fulham25109643301339
9Preston North EndPreston2611693532339
10Barnsley26115104339438
11Norwich CityNorwich26114114239337
12Birmingham CityBirmingham269983035-536
13Aston Villa2681172625135
14Ipswich TownIpswich2697102831-334
15Brentford2696113333033
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2688103334-132
17Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
18Cardiff CityCardiff2586113040-1030
19Bristol City2683153538-327
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2676133745-827
21Burton Albion2667132636-1025
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2666143143-1224
23Wigan AthleticWigan2657142231-922
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2644182756-2916
> Full Version