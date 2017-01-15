Crowd generic

Leeds United

Leeds United owner hoping to extend Garry Monk contract

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Leeds United are set to hold talks with manager Garry Monk over a new contract, with new owner Andrea Radrizzani hoping to "fix" the 37-year-old's current one-year deal.
New Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has claimed that he is hoping to tie manager Garry Monk down to a new deal at Elland Road.

The former Swansea City boss succeeded Steve Evans in June 2016, putting pen to paper on a one-year contract under former owner Massimo Cellino.

Since then, Monk has helped Leeds to third place in the Championship table, following their 1-0 win over Derby County in Yorkshire.

"It's not a big issue, to be honest. We are in communication – myself, Massimo and Garry," Radrizzani told the press on Friday.

"I see that all the three parties are convinced and have the intention to stay together. Sooner or later we will sit down. At the moment, everyone is focused on the day-to-day work. We will fix this, I am very confident we will fix it."

Monk has guided Leeds to 15 Championship wins, three draws and eight defeats in his 26 league games in charge so far.

Garry Monk manager of Swansea City looks on ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on October 4, 2015 in Swansea, Wales.
