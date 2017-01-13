Jan 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Elland Road
LeedsLeeds United
1-0
DerbyDerby County
Wood (45')
Bartley (51'), Hernandez (56')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Johnson (65'), Baird (74'), Ince (82')
Johnson (89')

Result: Chris Wood header sends Leeds United into third

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Leeds United move into third position in the Championship table with a 1-0 win over Derby County at Elland Road.
Leeds United have moved into third position in the Championship table after recording a 1-0 win over a disappointing Derby County on Friday night.

Chris Wood's first-half header proved the only goal of the match at Elland Road, with the result seeing Garry Monk's side jump into third place and leave Derby just outside the playoff positions in seventh.

Leeds were after Derby from the very first whistle and should have taken the lead inside the opening 15 minutes after being presented with a number of clear-cut opportunities.

Kyle Bartley then had an incredible chance to send Leeds ahead in the 24th minute, but the centre-back somehow turned the ball wide at the far post after Derby failed to deal with another deep corner.

Derby improved in the period approaching the end of the first half, but Leeds finally made the breakthrough on the stroke of the interval when Wood rose highest to head a Pablo Hernandez free kick into the back of the net.

Darren Bent thought that he had equalised early in the second period after closing down Rob Green and finishing from close range, but the striker was penalised for handball.

Sloppy defending from the visitors presented Leeds with the chance to double their lead 15 minutes from time, but Ronaldo Vieira's effort was kept out by smart work from Scott Carson, before Kemar Roofe missed the target moments later.

David Nugent came off the bench for his Derby debut in the 68th minute and had a half-chance late on when he rose with Green, but the former England international made the claim as the home side closed on all three points.

A miserable night for Derby then got worse in the 89th minute when Bradley Johnson picked up his second yellow card following a late challenge on Stuart Dallas.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Leeds UnitedLeeds26153835241148
4Reading2514473633346
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2611782419540
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
16Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
17Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
