Sunderland boss David Moyes reveals his 'disappointment' with his team's 3-1 defeat at home to Stoke City in the Premier League.

Sunderland boss David Moyes has said that his team "made three dreadful mistakes" during Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Stoke City in the Premier League.

The Black Cats found themselves three goals behind inside the opening 34 minutes at the Stadium of Light, and despite registering late in the first half through Jermain Defoe, they were unable to respond in the second period.

Moyes has admitted that he was "really disappointed with the result", which has seen Sunderland drop into 19th position in the Premier League table after 21 matches of the 2016-17 campaign.

"I am really disappointed with the result, we made three dreadful mistakes for the goals. Mistakes can come from anywhere and anytime, you have to make sure you don't make many of them but we made three today," Moyes told reporters.

"The players stuck at it and got the goal, we came close to a second with a couple of half chances but it wasn't to be. Today was difficult because it was simply three individual errors that put us on the back foot.

"I might have left early when we went 3-0 down but what I will say is that we stuck at it, had a rally but just couldn't quite get it."

Sunderland will attempt to qualify for the fourth round of the FA Cup when they travel to Burnley for their third-round replay on Tuesday night.