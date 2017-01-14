Jan 14, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
1-3
StokeStoke City
Defoe (40')
FT(HT: 1-3)
Arnautovic (15', 22'), Crouch (34')
David Moyes "really disappointed" with Sunderland defeat

Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Sunderland boss David Moyes reveals his 'disappointment' with his team's 3-1 defeat at home to Stoke City in the Premier League.
Sunderland boss David Moyes has said that his team "made three dreadful mistakes" during Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Stoke City in the Premier League.

The Black Cats found themselves three goals behind inside the opening 34 minutes at the Stadium of Light, and despite registering late in the first half through Jermain Defoe, they were unable to respond in the second period.

Moyes has admitted that he was "really disappointed with the result", which has seen Sunderland drop into 19th position in the Premier League table after 21 matches of the 2016-17 campaign.

"I am really disappointed with the result, we made three dreadful mistakes for the goals. Mistakes can come from anywhere and anytime, you have to make sure you don't make many of them but we made three today," Moyes told reporters.

"The players stuck at it and got the goal, we came close to a second with a couple of half chances but it wasn't to be. Today was difficult because it was simply three individual errors that put us on the back foot.

"I might have left early when we went 3-0 down but what I will say is that we stuck at it, had a rally but just couldn't quite get it."

Sunderland will attempt to qualify for the fourth round of the FA Cup when they travel to Burnley for their third-round replay on Tuesday night.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Arsenal21135348222644
4Liverpool20135248232544
5Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
