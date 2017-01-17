New Transfer Talk header

Garath McCleary signs new Reading contract

Garath McCleary of Reading celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FA Cup Quarter Final Replay match between Reading and Bradford City at Madejski Stadium on March 16, 2015
Reading winger Garath McCleary signs a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the club, keeping him at the Madejski Stadium until 2020.
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Reading have announced that Garath McCleary has signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

The 29-year-old's previous contract was due to expire at the end of the current campaign, but he has now put pen to paper on an agreement that will keep him at the Madejski Stadium until 2020.

The Jamaica international joined the Royals in 2012 and has gone on to make more than 170 appearances for the club, scoring 25 goals.

"I'm very happy that Garath has signed a new deal – he has been a very important player for us this season, not only in the goals that he has scored but also in the assists he has provided to others in the squad," manager Jaap Stam told the club's official website.

"A lot of clubs nowadays are looking for players with the qualities he has - his pace, his ability on the ball and the threat he poses in and around the opposition penalty box. So it is great news that he has signed this new contract at the club."

McCleary is Reading's top scorer this season with eight goals and also leads the assists charts having laid on six more for his teammates.

Gareth McCleary of Reading holds off the challenge of Elliot Hewitt of Ipswich during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Ipswich Town at the Madejski Stadium on August 03, 2013
